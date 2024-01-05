Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed welcome their first baby girl

Pakistani actors Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed announced their first child in October 2023.

Urwa shared the news of her daughter Jahan Aara’s birth on her Instagram account.

She hoped to learn from her daughter and become a better parent.

In 2023, the beloved Pakistani actors, Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed, announced the joyous news of expecting their first child. The pregnancy revelation came in October, and in November, Urwa provided updates to her fans about this wonderful journey. The super stunning and talented celebrity couple, adored by millions, received heartfelt wishes and prayers from their fans.

Today, Urwa Hocane has shared the news of her daughter Jahan Aara’s birth on her official Instagram account. Hocane has written a beautiful note on the arrival of her cute little daughter. She wrote, “The joy, the naimat & the most precious gift of our lives has arrived! “Jahan Aara Saeed”, our ankhon ka taara whom we’ll lovingly call”Aara”! . You are the queen of our hearts forever! Thank you Aara for bringing us unimaginable happiness and gratitude! With your birth it’s a re-birth of us as well, we hope to learn from you & become better & better parents to you everyday! May you thrive, bloom, light up every place with your purest heart, may you become your own person, fly higher and higher & always have us behind you whenever you look back Welcome to our world Aara!”.

