Ushna Shah shared latest adorable pictures with her husband

  • Ushna Shah is best known for her role in ‘Habs.
  • She got married to golfer Hamza Amin in the past year.
  • The couple is currently enjoying quality time together in Pakistan.
Talented Pakistani television and film actor Ushna Shah has featured in numerous hit serials, including ‘Habs,’ ‘Bashar Momin,’ ‘Balaa,’ ‘Lashkara,’ and ‘Alif Allah Aur Insan.’ In the past year, Ushna Shah entered matrimony with the accomplished golfer Hamza Amin.

Currently, Ushna Shah and her husband are enjoying quality time together in Pakistan, where he is supporting her recently released film ‘Chikkar.’ Today, Ushna Shah shared new photographs from the golf club, showcasing their attendance at a wedding. Hamza Amin, equally, shared adorable pictures with his wife. Ushna Shah also posted images from an orange farm. Here are a few beautiful, unseen pictures capturing the couple’s moments.

