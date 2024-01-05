Advertisement
Who manages Aina Asif’s finances of her projects?

Articles
Who manages Aina Asif’s finances of her projects?

  • Aina Asif gained fame with the “Mayi Ri” drama.
  • At 15, she’s actively involved in numerous projects, independently earning her income.
  • Aina plans to pursue a second career as a psychologist.
Aina Asif became a household name with her performance in the drama “Mayi Ri.” The drama quickly went viral, propelling Aina to stardom. Endorsing various brands, she garnered widespread attention, turning into a well-known star in the industry.

At just 15 years old, Aina is actively engaged in numerous significant projects, independently earning her income. During her appearance on “Naadan Maizabaan” hosted by Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz, and Danish Nawaz, the question arose about who manages her finances. Aina, being the youngest with her parents, an older sister, and an older brother at home, shared insights into how her money is handled. She revealed that “her sister is the one who handles all her finances.”

She also talked about her plans for a second career. She said that “she wants to be a psychologist. She will continue her studies alongside her dramas and she wants to keep a second career option as acting is not a permanent job.”

