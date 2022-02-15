Today Silver Rates in Pakistan
Silver Rate today in Karachi silver market is PKR 4,170 of 1 Ounce. Silver is always considered as a precious and most valuable metal among different metals thereby, its significance and importance can’t be neglected. In Pakistan, Silver is widely used for different purposes such as silver jewellery. Silver Rate in Pakistan today 2021 for 24k per Ounce is Rs. 4,170, as per Saraf Jewelers Association. The silver price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in international silver market. The purest form of silver is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K and 18K.
International Silver Rates 15 Feb, 2022
- Silver PURITY
- RATE
- 24K Silver per 1 Ounce
- PKR 4,170
- 22K Silver per 1 Ounce
- PKR 3,822
- 21K Silver per 1 Ounce
- PKR 3,649
- 18K Silver per 1 Ounce
- PKR 3,127
Silver Price in Pakistan
When talking about silver, the word is symbolic to something that is pure, exquisite, and expensive. There is a reason that this precious metal is mined, circulated, and possessed for several years. However, in the last few years, the silver rate in Pakistan has significantly increased.
In 2020, the silver prices highly increased due to the uncertain financial condition and other economic issues. When we look at the silver price in Pakistan 2021, the per Ounce rate is higher than the silver rate in Pakistan 2020.
When talking about the silver price, it is determined in London Bullion Market. The value of the Pakistan Rupee is much less than the Dollar, Euro, or Pound Sterling. It is the reason that silver prices in Pakistan are much higher compared to other countries
Although, there are different metals that are considered precious but, silver has a significant value among them and is regarded as a great investment option. The most famous silver commodities are in Canada, Peru, China, United States, Russia, Australia, and South Africa.
In terms of usage, a typical man loads up on silver to keep as a venture, to back him up in terms of monetary mishap or just to get benefit on it on the off chance that he chooses to acquire money from it. Speculators then again buy silver in mass by means of agreements to gain a great deal of cash. Silver is also accessible in bars and coins.
What is Silver Price Today?
Silver Price of 24K 1 Ounce is Rs. 4,170 as latest updated price on 15 Feb, 2022
Silver Rates Citywise List
