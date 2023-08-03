Pink buses to be driven by women drivers

Pink buses will provide a safe, comfortable commuting experience for female passengers.

Having female drivers will promoting gender diversity in the transportation sector.

Women-only pink buses have garnered significant attention and appreciation.

Sindh’s Information and Transport Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has announced launching a training program aimed at female bus drivers, specifically for the women-only pink buses.

This announcement was made during the 10th board meeting of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) in Karachi.

The board also discussed the possibility of providing subsidies for the People’s Bus Service after obtaining approval from the cabinet.

The main objective of the training initiative is to enhance the safety and security of female passengers using the women-only pink buses.

Furthermore, the board deliberated on plans for the second phase of the Peoples Bus Service, which includes introducing an environment-friendly electric taxi service and adding 500 buses.

Additionally, the meeting included a progress review of the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

Present at the SMTA board meeting were Transport Secretary Saleem Rajput, SMTA Managing Director Kamal Dayo, DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, representative from the planning and development department Sikandar Shaikh, and Trans Karachi Chief Executive Officer Tufail Paliju.

The Women-only pink buses are a special initiative in Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan, designed to provide a safe and comfortable commuting experience for female passengers.

These buses are exclusively reserved for women, with female drivers operating them. The concept behind these buses is to address the safety concerns and provide a secure environment for women traveling in public transportation.

The introduction of these pink buses was aimed at encouraging more women to use public transport without feeling vulnerable or uncomfortable, especially in crowded and male-dominated settings.

By offering a women-only option, the government of Sindh sought to promote gender equality and empower women to be more independent in their daily commutes.

Apart from ensuring female passengers’ safety, the pink buses are equipped with facilities catering to women’s needs, such as separate seating arrangements, well-lit interiors, and security personnel onboard.

The buses also play a significant role in challenging gender norms and promoting inclusivity in public spaces.

The decision to launch a training program for female bus drivers specifically for these pink buses is a notable step to further enhance the initiative’s success.

By having female drivers, the buses provide a more comfortable environment for women passengers, encouraging their usage and promoting gender diversity in the transportation sector.

The Women-only pink buses have garnered significant attention and appreciation for their efforts in addressing women’s safety concerns and promoting gender equality in public transportation in Karachi.