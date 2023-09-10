Interim Sindh govt forms ‘Task Force’ against power theft

The caretaker government in Sindh has taken a strong stand against electricity theft, especially in Karachi and across the province.

To make this happen, a special team called the Provincial Task Force has been established which includes important people like the Secretary Home, Secretary Energy, Commissioners, Additional IG Police, DIG, and even the Deputy Commissioner.

Besides, Divisional Enforcement Committee has also been formed, in which members like DIG, Deputy Commissioner, and Superintendent Engineer are working with the commissioner.

Letters have been sent out by the Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department to officially establish these teams.

According to their Terms of Reference (TOR), they team aims to work closely with all involved parties to carry out the decisions of the Provincial Task Force.

The goal is to make sure everyone knows about the problem of electricity theft through a public awareness campaign.

