CEC Raja calls meeting in Sindh to review election preps

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has summoned an important meeting in Sindh to review election preparations in the province.

CEC Raja accompanied by the Secretary Election Commissioner and other officers of the Commission will reach Karachi on Monday.

The meeting to review election preparations will be held at the Chief Secretary’s office on Tuesday.

In the meeting, CEC will give a briefing regarding the elections in the province.

Beside, law and order situation and other issues in the province will also be discussed in the meeting.

