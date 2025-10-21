Skip to content
Tue, 21-Oct-2025
Watch Live
Download App
Watch Live
Headlines:
Pakistan steps up diplomatic push to ease US–Iran tensions
Israel launches major airstrikes on Iran, claims over 50 targets hit
PSL 11 official anthem ‘Khelenge Beat Pe’ released
Government accelerates HESCO, SEPCO privatization following IMF pressure
K-Electric names PSO’s Syed Taha as new CEO
Oil rises as markets assess supply risks after Iran denies US talks
Karachi braces for rain as new westerly weather system approaches
Pakistan will continue to support efforts for peaceful conflict resolution, says Asim Iftikhar
At least 66 dead after military plane crashes in Colombia
PM Shahbaz Sharif wishes Iranian President on Eid, Nowruz
Pakistan steps up diplomatic push to ease US–Iran tensions
Israel launches major airstrikes on Iran, claims over 50 targets hit
PSL 11 official anthem ‘Khelenge Beat Pe’ released
Government accelerates HESCO, SEPCO privatization following IMF pressure
K-Electric names PSO’s Syed Taha as new CEO
Oil rises as markets assess supply risks after Iran denies US talks
Karachi braces for rain as new westerly weather system approaches
Pakistan will continue to support efforts for peaceful conflict resolution, says Asim Iftikhar
At least 66 dead after military plane crashes in Colombia
PM Shahbaz Sharif wishes Iranian President on Eid, Nowruz
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
»
Bollywood
Branded Content
Business
Coronavirus
Court
Defence
Education
Election
Entertainment
FAQS
Health
Hollywood
International
Islam
Jobs
Latest News
Lifestyle
Pakistan
Politics
Showbiz
Sponsored Content
Sports
Technology
Trending
Videos
Viral
Weather
World
Loading...
Latest News
Israel launches major airstrikes on Iran, claims over 50 targets hit
12 hours ago
Government accelerates HESCO, SEPCO privatization following IMF pressure
14 hours ago
Karachi braces for rain as new westerly weather system approaches
16 hours ago
Pakistan will continue to support efforts for peaceful conflict resolution, says Asim Iftikhar
17 hours ago
At least 66 dead after military plane crashes in Colombia
17 hours ago
PM Shahbaz Sharif wishes Iranian President on Eid, Nowruz
1 day ago
Iran threatens regional and global energy infrastructure in retaliation
1 day ago
86th Pakistan Day: Leaders honors founding fathers, celebrate nation’s defence and development milestones
2 days ago
Search
Menu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Latest
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Entertainment
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship