Tue, 21-Oct-2025

Watch Live

logo-black

Download App

Watch Live

Loading...

Latest News

BTC TO USD – Today’s Bitcoin price in Dollar on December 03, 2025

1 hour ago

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today

2 hours ago

Federal Government launches Pakistan Digital Authority, Begins work under Digital Nation Bill 2025

Federal Government launches Pakistan Digital Authority, Begins work under Digital Nation Bill 2025

2 hours ago

Spain dominate Germany 3–0 to lift Women’s Nations League Trophy

Spain dominate Germany 3–0 to lift Women’s Nations League Trophy

5 hours ago

Saim Ayub rises to world no.1 in ICC T20 all-rounders rankings

Saim Ayub rises to world no.1 in ICC T20 all-rounders rankings

5 hours ago

Pakistan

Pakistan to witness last supermoon of 2025 on Dec 4-5

6 hours ago

Earthquake tremors

Earthquake tremors felt in Sibi

8 hours ago

Election Commission

Election Commission announces Gilgit-Baltistan poll schedule

9 hours ago

Menu

Latest

Entertainment

Lifestyle