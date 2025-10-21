Tue, 21-Oct-2025

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Latest News

Lahore Qalandars beat Hyderabad Kingsmen by 69 runs in first match of PSL 2026

2 hours ago

Nasa to spend $20bn on moon base, cancel orbiting lunar station

3 hours ago

Instagram introduces AI tool to turn static photos into videos

3 hours ago

Punjab traffic police issues 5.5 million driving licenses in 100 days

4 hours ago

Danyal Chishty appointed as Pakistan’s official team manager for Esports Nations Cup 2026

8 hours ago

Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj flight schedule

Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj flight schedule

11 hours ago

Hezbollah leader calls for unity, rejects talks with Israel

Hezbollah leader calls for unity, rejects talks with Israel

12 hours ago

PM Shehbaz meets Chinese envoy, vows to deepen Pak-China ties

PM Shehbaz meets Chinese envoy, vows to deepen Pak-China ties

15 hours ago

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