Tue, 21-Oct-2025

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Headlines:
Trump issues warning to Iran to “get serious soon” on negotiating a deal to end war
Lahore Qalandars beat Hyderabad Kingsmen by 69 runs in first match of PSL 2026
Nasa to spend $20bn on moon base, cancel orbiting lunar station
PM holds meeting with MQM-P delegation during Karachi visit
Instagram introduces AI tool to turn static photos into videos
Punjab traffic police issues 5.5 million driving licenses in 100 days
Home made simple kahwa recipe for weight loss
Dry eyes: Symptoms, causes, treatment, prevention
Bus falls into river while boarding ferry in Bangladesh, leaving 24 dead
Danyal Chishty appointed as Pakistan’s official team manager for Esports Nations Cup 2026
Trump issues warning to Iran to “get serious soon” on negotiating a deal to end war
Lahore Qalandars beat Hyderabad Kingsmen by 69 runs in first match of PSL 2026
Nasa to spend $20bn on moon base, cancel orbiting lunar station
PM holds meeting with MQM-P delegation during Karachi visit
Instagram introduces AI tool to turn static photos into videos
Punjab traffic police issues 5.5 million driving licenses in 100 days
Home made simple kahwa recipe for weight loss
Dry eyes: Symptoms, causes, treatment, prevention
Bus falls into river while boarding ferry in Bangladesh, leaving 24 dead
Danyal Chishty appointed as Pakistan’s official team manager for Esports Nations Cup 2026
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Latest News
Lahore Qalandars beat Hyderabad Kingsmen by 69 runs in first match of PSL 2026
2 hours ago
Nasa to spend $20bn on moon base, cancel orbiting lunar station
3 hours ago
Instagram introduces AI tool to turn static photos into videos
3 hours ago
Punjab traffic police issues 5.5 million driving licenses in 100 days
4 hours ago
Danyal Chishty appointed as Pakistan’s official team manager for Esports Nations Cup 2026
8 hours ago
Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj flight schedule
11 hours ago
Hezbollah leader calls for unity, rejects talks with Israel
12 hours ago
PM Shehbaz meets Chinese envoy, vows to deepen Pak-China ties
15 hours ago
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