Tue, 21-Oct-2025

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Latest News

Israel launches major airstrikes on Iran, claims over 50 targets hit

Israel launches major airstrikes on Iran, claims over 50 targets hit

10 hours ago

Government accelerates HESCO, SEPCO privatization following IMF pressure

Government accelerates HESCO, SEPCO privatization following IMF pressure

12 hours ago

Karachi braces for rain as new westerly weather system approaches

Karachi braces for rain as new westerly weather system approaches

14 hours ago

Pakistan will continue to support efforts for peaceful conflict resolution, says Asim Iftikhar

Pakistan will continue to support efforts for peaceful conflict resolution, says Asim Iftikhar

15 hours ago

At least 66 dead after military plane crashes in Colombia

At least 66 dead after military plane crashes in Colombia

15 hours ago

PM Shahbaz Sharif wishes Iranian President on Eid, Nowruz

PM Shahbaz Sharif wishes Iranian President on Eid, Nowruz

1 day ago

Iran threatens regional and global energy infrastructure in retaliation

Iran threatens regional and global energy infrastructure in retaliation

1 day ago

86th Pakistan Day Leaders honors founding fathers, celebrate nation’s defence and development milestones

86th Pakistan Day: Leaders honors founding fathers, celebrate nation’s defence and development milestones

1 day ago

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