Media & Social Media Smear Campaign against Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh, Axact & BOL

Once cynical political slanders tended to be spread by backstairs whispers and knowing innuendo. In the last decade, fabricated smears have been broadcasted openly, rapidly amplified by media and social media. The major goal of a smear campaign is character assassination.

In recent findings, the gruesome nexus of media groups proved themselves to be shameless purveyors of fake rumors — to undermine competing media groups that they perceive as a potential threat to their business activities.

The most vicious media & social media campaign of this decade involved a notorious nexus of Pakistani Media Groups which executed a smear campaign on the media and social media against Axact, BOL and Mr. Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh; a successful Pakistani business magnate, an IT Revolutionist and a Media Mogul. The nexus published fake & bogus stories on their respective websites against all 3 entities, which appear on top Google search results of each entity.

Since Google gives immense weightage to news websites, the information available against their search results are mostly fabricated stories which were exclusively crafted to tarnish their image in the digital space.

In response to this malicious smear campaign against the 3 entities, a complaint was filed in the court of District and Sessions Judge, Karachi, against multiple parties who were directly involved in this campaign. After receiving a judgment in favor of the entities, PTA and other relevant authorities were compelled to remove various negative and bogus online links against them.

Click here to view the copy of the judgment.

How did the nexus make use of Wikipedia to tarnish the image Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh, BOL & Axact?

Wikipedia is by far the world’s largest encyclopedia; it is the largest, most comprehensive, and most accessible compilation of knowledge to exist in the history of the human race. Owing to which any information uploaded on Wikipedia has a very wide reach and plays an important role in influencing perception of a very wide and diverse audience.

The nexus of media houses involved in the malicious campaign against the 3 entities used Wikipedia as a tool to tarnish their reputation by the following means:

1.Wikipedia page can only be edited by a very few and approved volunteers of Wikipedia who are popularly known as Wikipedians. The powerful nexus hired Wikipedians who were willing to update false information on the Wikipedia pages of all 3 entities and they charged a hefty amount against it.

2.Wikipedians are required to provide a source or a reference to edit any information on a Wikipedia page. For this particular reason, the hired Wikipedians used these fabricated stories published by rival media groups as a source/reference to publish distorted information on the Wikipedia pages of all the entities.

3.Almost 95% of the information available on the Wikipedia pages of the entities is absolutely false and baseless. Since Google Knowledge Panel is derived from the information extracted from Wikipedia, most of the information being displayed there is untrue and far away from reality and is portraying an extremely negative image of these esteemed entities on Google.

The 3 main elements which are a proof of inaccurate and false information has been published on Wikipedia page of are as follows:

Wrong Date of Birth – One such example of displaying false information on Google Knowledge Panel & Wikipedia is his Date of Birth (DOB). The actual DOB is June 23, 1974 which is not even close to the one being displayed at the moment i.e. April 17, 1971.

Click here to view his National Identification Card to view his DOB.

Wrongly accused of being a convicted felon – According to Wikipedia & Knowledge Panel, Mr. Shaikh is a convicted felon even though the honorable court of Pakistan has suspended the initial order of the sentence. As per law, a person cannot be regarded as a convicted felon if the case against him is suspended.

Click here to view the complete court order.

On the other hand, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman who is a convicted felon and has been awarded a 26 years’ jail-term by the honorable court of Gilgit but he has no such information published on his Wikipedia page or Knowledge Panel of being a convicted felon. The case against him is not even suspended and is currently on a stay order which makes him a convicted felon.

Click here to view the news regarding Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s conviction.

Wrong Association of companies – Another such example is that according to Wikipedia, Axact Pvt. Ltd is the parent company of BOL Pvt. Ltd whereas they both are completely separate legal entities and are not even sister concerns. The two legal entities are registered separately in the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan. The only factor which is common between the two entities are their directors which does not even make them even a sister concern. Sister Companies are subsidiaries that are related to one another by virtue of the fact that they share a common parent entity. For e.g. if Google and Apple have same directors then they cannot be referred to as sister companies since the owner of both the companies are different.

Click on the link to view the pattern of shareholding of BOL & Axact.

The nexus tried to stop BOL from commencing its operations by associating it with Axact which was stuck in a conspiracy created by the rival media groups. The whole idea of this campaign was to malign and tarnish the image of BOL since the rivals considered it as a major threat to their business activities.

BOL is currently running a very successful media house with very popular news & entertainment channels along with other successful ventures which itself is a proof that all these conspiracies hatched against the entities were baseless & fabricated.

This clearly shows that a conspiracy was hatched against Mr. Shaikh, BOL and Axact by publishing false information to tarnish the image on all media platforms with the aim to hurt the professional activities of all the entities.