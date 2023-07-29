Security forces kill three terrorists in South Waziristan, Khyber: ISPR

Weapons and ammunition were recovered.

Security forces killed three terrorists during successful operations in Khyber and South Waziristan districts.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), one of the terrorists was killed during an exchange of fire in the Bagh area of Khyber district.

Furthermore, weapons and ammunition were recovered with the deceased terrorist.

In a separate encounter, two more terrorists were killed in the Gomal Zam area of South Waziristan district.

ISPR stated that the terrorists were actively involved in perpetrating terrorist activities against security forces and were also responsible for the deaths of innocent civilians.

Following the operations, the security forces conducted a thorough sanitization process in the area to ensure the eradication of any potential remaining threats.

Local residents of the area praised the operation and expressed their unwavering support for the ongoing efforts to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

They stand in solidarity with the security forces in their dedication to eradicate the menace of terrorism.