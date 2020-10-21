Adsense 970×250
Mesut Ozil slams Arsenal in scornful statement, and left the 25 man squad

Fahad PervezWeb Editor

21st Oct, 2020. 08:44 pm
Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil has slammed Arsenal in a statement after he was left out of their 25-man Premier League squad, as he called ‘loyalty’ of individuals into question and said he will keep using his ‘voice against inhumanity and for justice.

Ozil has not played for Arsenal since March and Mikel Arteta has now decided the German star who is paid over 456,000 dollars per week which makes him one of the top richest in the Premier League and the highest-paid player in Arsenal’s history isn’t even good enough to get in his 25 man squad.

Here is the Mesut Ozil statement in full:

“This is a difficult message to write to Arsenal fans that I’ve played for over the past few years. I’m really deeply disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the Premier League season for the time being. Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated. As I have just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays. I’ve always tried to remain positive from week to week that there’s maybe a chance to get back in the squad soon again. That’s why I kept silent so far.

“Before the Coronavirus break I was really happy with the development under our new coach Mikel Arteta – we’ve been on a positive way and I was say my performances were on a really good level. But then things changed, again, and I was no longer allowed to play football for Arsenal.

“What else can I say? London still feels like home, I still have many good friends in this team, and I still feel a strong connection with the fans of this club. No matter what, I will keep fighting for my chance and not let my 8th season at Arsenal end like this. I can promise you that this hard decision won’t change anything in my mindset – I will continue to train as best as I can and wherever possible use my voice against inhumanity and for justice.”

