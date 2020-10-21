Misbah-ul-haq clarifies why he picks Usman Qadir over Zahid Mahmood

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said why he chosen Usman Qadir over leg spinner Zahid Mahmood in Zimbabwe series even though he have taken more wickets in National T20 tournament which is recently conducted.

Mahmood’s rejection has caused chaos on social media and among fans who were in deep sadness that why Misbah-ul-Haq has dropped him on what basis the leg spinner was picked over him he has more wickets and played much better role in his side’s progression to the final.

Misbah, in an interview to PTV, clarified why he did what he did.

“Zahid Mahmood is mature and has more control at the moment as compared to Usman Qadir but if you to look at the variations of both spinners, Usman is ahead of Zahid,” the outgoing chief selector said.

“We have also invested almost a year in Usman. We took him to Australia and he was also part of the Bangladesh home series.”

Misbah-ul-Haq added that the choice was a collective one as he tried to lean-to the impression that the absence of any Karachi-based players in the Pakistan squad for Zimbabwe series “Even the other selectors also agreed that we should first give Usman another chance and see how he goes,”

He said,

“He has potential to go on and become a better bowler, which is why he was selected for the series.”