Misbah-ul-haq clarifies why he picks Usman Qadir over Zahid Mahmood

Fahad PervezWeb Editor

21st Oct, 2020. 07:02 pm
Misbah-ul-Haq

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said why he chosen Usman Qadir over leg spinner Zahid Mahmood in Zimbabwe series even though he have taken more wickets in National T20 tournament which is recently conducted.

Mahmood’s rejection has caused chaos on social media and among fans who were in deep sadness that why Misbah-ul-Haq has dropped him on what basis the leg spinner was picked over him he has more wickets and played much better role in his side’s progression to the final.

Misbah, in an interview to PTV, clarified why he did what he did.

“Zahid Mahmood is mature and has more control at the moment as compared to Usman Qadir but if you to look at the variations of both spinners, Usman is ahead of Zahid,” the outgoing chief selector said.

“We have also invested almost a year in Usman. We took him to Australia and he was also part of the Bangladesh home series.”

Misbah-ul-Haq added that the choice was a collective one as he tried to lean-to the impression that the absence of any Karachi-based players in the Pakistan squad for Zimbabwe series “Even the other selectors also agreed that we should first give Usman another chance and see how he goes,”

He said,

“He has potential to go on and become a better bowler, which is why he was selected for the series.”

Read More

Younis Khan
8 hours ago
Younis Khan appointed as the permanent batting coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has offered former captain Younis Khan the...
Nasir Jamshed
9 hours ago
Prison is extended for Nasir Jamshed for spot-fixing role

Nasir Jamshed's confidences of an instant release from prison have been ruined....
Lal chand
1 day ago
Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput misses Pakistan tour

Zimbabwe’s head coach Lalchand Rajput will not be a part of the...
Pakistan Zimbabwe
1 day ago
We have beaten Pakistan before, says captain Chibhabha

Zimbabwe captain Chibhabha has given a warning to the Pakistan cricket team...
Zimbabwe
2 days ago
Zimbabwe Cricket Team Reaches Islamabad

The Zimbabwe cricket team has reached the federal capital Islamabad on Tuesday...
Mohammad Hafeez
2 days ago
Nothing has changed In PM’s Government, says Mohammad Hafeez

Nothing has changed In the Imran khan’s Government for the development in...
Recent News

AED TO PKR
5 hours ago
AED TO PKR Rate, 22 Oct: Today UAE Dirham to PKR

Thursday: Today's UAE Dirham TO PKR (AED TO PKR) exchange rate (Last...
Gold Rate in Pakistan
5 hours ago
Gold Rates: Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan, 22 October 2020

Today 24K Gold Rate in Pakistan Per tola is Rs. 117000. These prices are normally the...
SAR TO PKR
5 hours ago
SAR TO PKR, 22 Oct: Today’s Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan

Thursday: Today 1 Saudi Riyal TO PKR (SAR TO PKR) exchange rate...
Pakistanis Laughing
5 hours ago
India comes With another Rumors Pakistanis Cannot Stop Laughing

There’s false news and then there’s Indian media.Pakistan’s army chief General Qamar...