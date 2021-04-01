Adsense 970×250

1st Test: Pakistan to lock horns with Zimbabwe after action-packed T20Is

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

29th Apr, 2021. 09:57 am
pakistan
Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe in the first Test match to be played at the Harare Sports Club today.

According to the details, the match will be played at the Harare Sports Club and will start at 12:30 pm (PST).

Pakistan and Zimbabwe are playing against each other in the longest format of the game after eight long years. The last encounter between the two sides in the Test format was way back in 2013 on the same ground.

Skipper Babar Azam is expecting to perform better in test format. In a virtual talk, Babar Azam said that, ‘The Harare pitch prepared for the first Test gives a better look. There is a bit of grass on the surface and even the pitch looks firm and suitable for Test cricket. Let’s see how it will behave during the Test.’

Zimbabwe have named a young squad for the two-match series against Pakistan with the inclusion of five uncapped players. Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Roy Kaia, Milton Shumba, and Tanaka Chivanga have all earned their maiden Test call-ups.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Agha Salman, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Tabish Khan, Zahid Mahmood.

Zimbabwe: Sean Williams (c), Chakabva Regis, Chisoro Tendai, Chivanga Tanaka, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Roy, Kasuza Kevin, Masakadza Wellington, Masvaure Prince, Musakanda Tarisai, Muzarabani Blessing, Ngarava Richard, Nyauchi Victor, Shumba Milton, Brendan Taylor, Tiripano Donald.

