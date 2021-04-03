3rd T20I: Zimbabwe eye a historic series victory over Pakistan

Adsense 300×250

Pakistan and Zimbabwe will face each other in the third and final T20 match of the series in Harare today.

According to the details, the match will start at 2 pm (PST). The three-match series is leveled by 1-1. Zimbabwe made history on Friday, April 23 after they defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the second T20I at the Harare Sports Club, Harare.

That was the African nation’s maiden victory over the Men in Green in the shortest format after 15 losses.

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik had lashed out at the cricket team management after Pakistan’s shock loss, targeting it for not letting Babar Azam and the chief selector “call the shots:.

“Unacquainted decision makers need to take a step back; Babar & chief selector need to call the shots. In my opinion we need an international white ball coach who understands cricket inside out & grooms our captain whilst giving clarity to our players for coming time…,” he had tweeted.

In a tweet, the former captain accused Pakistan cricket team management of relying “on likes & dislikes”, adding that Pakistan was bound to suffer humiliating defeats if the captain is not allowed to take the lead in decision-making.

