Adsense 970×250

3rd T20I: Zimbabwe eye a historic series victory over Pakistan

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

25th Apr, 2021. 09:52 am
Adsense 300×600
Pakistan
Adsense 300×250

Pakistan and Zimbabwe will face each other in the third and final T20 match of the series in Harare today.

According to the details, the match will start at 2 pm (PST). The three-match series is leveled by 1-1. Zimbabwe made history on Friday, April 23 after they defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the second T20I at the Harare Sports Club, Harare.

That was the African nation’s maiden victory over the Men in Green in the shortest format after 15 losses.

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik had lashed out at the cricket team management after Pakistan’s shock loss, targeting it for not letting Babar Azam and the chief selector “call the shots:.

“Unacquainted decision makers need to take a step back; Babar & chief selector need to call the shots. In my opinion we need an international white ball coach who understands cricket inside out & grooms our captain whilst giving clarity to our players for coming time…,” he had tweeted.

In a tweet, the former captain accused Pakistan cricket team management of relying “on likes & dislikes”, adding that Pakistan was bound to suffer humiliating defeats if the captain is not allowed to take the lead in decision-making.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

asif
1 day ago
PAK vs ZIM: Annoyed fans lash out at Asif Ali on social media

The angry cricket lovers lashed out at Asif Ali for his poor...
pcb
1 day ago
Shoaib Malik slams PCB after embarrassing T20 defeat against Zimbabwe

Star All-rounder Shoaib Malik slammed at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after an...
South Africa's players apologize to sponsors for suits' performance
1 day ago
South Africa’s players apologize to sponsors for suits’ performance

Cricket's reputation in South Africa plunged into new depths of fear and...
Pak Vs Zim
2 days ago
PAK Vs ZIM: Zimbabwe Beat Pakistan By 19 Runs

On Friday, Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the second match...
PAK vs ZIM: Zimbabwe Sets 119-Run Target For Pakistan In 2nd T20I
2 days ago
PAK vs ZIM: Zimbabwe Sets 119-Run Target For Pakistan In 2nd T20I

Zimbabwe has posted a 119-run target for Pakistan in the second T20...
toss
2 days ago
PAK vs ZIM: Pakistan win the toss & elected to field first in 2nd T20I

Team Pakistan has won the toss and decided to field first in...

Recent News

Pakistan Army
1 hour ago
Sindh govt seeks army’s help in implementation of COVID-19 health protocols

The Sindh government has sought help from the Pakistan Army under article...
Kamaru Usman
1 hour ago
UFC 261: Kamaru Usman retains title after knocking out masvidal

Kamaru Usman, the Nigerian Nightmare made the fifth defense of his 170-pound...
Coronavirus
2 hours ago
More than 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered worldwide

Globally, at least 1,002,938,540 vaccine doses against the novel coronavirus have been...
Today Gold Rate In Qatar
5 hours ago
Qatar Gold: Today Gold Rate In Qatar, 25th April 2021

QAR: Today Gold Rate in Qatar 24K per tola (Last Updated, on...