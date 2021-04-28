Adsense 970×250

Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson to fly back to Australia

Zampa, Richardson still in Mumbai; waiting for Australia to return

Web Desk

28th Apr, 2021. 02:30 pm
Australian cricketers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson will be flying back to Australia tonight via Doha after being stuck in Mumbai as the Australian government banned flights from India.

As per the reports, both Zampa and Richardson were stuck in Mumbai reportedly after leaving RCB’s bio-bubble on Sunday (April 25). They are staying in a hotel close to the Mumbai airport.

Many Aussie players, coaches, and commentators are part of the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL 2021.

The high-profile players like David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Steve Smith (Delhi Capitals) and Glenn Maxwell (Royal Challengers Bangalore) are still part of their respective squads and have not decided to leave the tournament midway. So far five players have pulled out of the league owing to the COVID-19 situation in India and the bio-bubble fatigue.

Earlier the government of Australia announced a temporary ban on direct passenger flights from India, as it battles with the lethal second wave of the novel coronavirus.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the suspension would remain in place until at least May 15. Adding that Australia would send medical aid, including oxygen tanks, ventilators and personal protective equipment, to India as its health system strains under the growing caseload.

The Prime Minister said that ‘India was enduring a terrible humanitarian crisis that was also hitting Australian families with ties to the country.’ He said that the scenes in India are truly heartbreaking.

