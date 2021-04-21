All six clubs withdraw from European Super League

Adsense 300×250

All six English Premier League clubs involved in the European Super League (ESL) have now withdrawn from the competition.

The other four sides including Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham have all now followed suit.

Italian side Inter Milan are also set to withdraw as they no longer wish to be involved with the project.

The Union of European Football Association (UEFA)’s president Aleksander Ceferin welcomed the decision reversal from all six clubs adding to his statement that,

“I said yesterday that it is admirable to admit a mistake and these clubs made a big mistake.

“But they are back in the fold now and I know they have a lot to offer not just to our competitions but to the whole of the European game.

“The important thing now is that we move on, rebuild the unity that the game enjoyed before this and move forward together.”

Earlier, UEFA on Monday has threatened clubs and players for joining the separate Super League could face a ban from all of its competitions and the World Cup as it blasted a “disgraceful and self-serving proposal”.

“We’re still assessing with our legal team but we will take all the sanctions that we can and we will inform you as soon we can,” he said. “My opinion is that as soon as possible they have to be banned from all our competitions and the players from all our competitions.”

“UEFA and the football world stand united against the disgraceful and self-serving proposal we have seen in the last 24 hours for a select few clubs in Europe motivated by greed. We are all united against this nonsense of a project,” Ceferin said.