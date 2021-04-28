Adsense 970×250

Arsenal owner Kroenke rules out sale of the club

Arsenal Owner Kroenke Rules Out Selling The Club

Web Desk

28th Apr, 2021. 01:00 pm
Adsense 300×600
Arsenal Owner Kroenke Rules Out Selling The Club
Adsense 300×250

Arsenal football club owners Stan and Josh Kroenke said on Tuesday they remain “100% committed” to the Premier League club, are not selling any stake and have not received and will not entertain any offers.

As per the reports, the club Arsenal was among the six English clubs that signed up to the European Super League project before retiring amid a storm of protests from fans, players, and the British government.

Swedish billionaire Daniel Ek, CEO, and founder of the streaming music service Spotify said last week that he would be interested in buying Arsenal if the club’s American owners wanted to sell the equipment in North London.

Thousands of Arsenal fans gathered outside the Emirates Stadium ahead of the Premier League game against Everton on Friday to protest against the owners, following the role of the North London club in an attempt to form the Separatist League.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

PM
29 seconds ago
PM, Bill Gates discuss next steps on COVID-19 response, polio eradication and climate change

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Bill...
Arjun Allu
26 mins ago
Allu Arjun tests COVID-19 positive, in home quarantine

Famous Indian actor Allu Arjun has isolated himself after testing positive for...
Government Considering to split PIA into two companies
32 mins ago
Government Considering to split PIA into two companies

On Tuesday the federal cabinet has decided to split Pakistan International Airlines...
Babar Azam
47 mins ago
Babar Azam crossed 2 million followers on Twitter

Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam has achieved another milestone on Wednesday, but this...
Countries Confirmed For The Commonwealth Cricket Game in 2022
1 hour ago
Pakistan women team qualifies for 2022 Commonwealth Games

Pakistan, South Africa, England, Australia, India, New Zealand and a nation from...
Oxygen cylinder
1 hour ago
Hike in prices of oxygen Cylinders in Karachi

According to the wholesalers, the price of  Oxygen Cylinders in Karachi has...

Recent News

PM
29 seconds ago
PM, Bill Gates discuss next steps on COVID-19 response, polio eradication and climate change

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Bill...
Arjun Allu
26 mins ago
Allu Arjun tests COVID-19 positive, in home quarantine

Famous Indian actor Allu Arjun has isolated himself after testing positive for...
Government Considering to split PIA into two companies
32 mins ago
Government Considering to split PIA into two companies

On Tuesday the federal cabinet has decided to split Pakistan International Airlines...
Babar Azam
47 mins ago
Babar Azam crossed 2 million followers on Twitter

Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam has achieved another milestone on Wednesday, but this...