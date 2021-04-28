Adsense 300×250

Arsenal football club owners Stan and Josh Kroenke said on Tuesday they remain “100% committed” to the Premier League club, are not selling any stake and have not received and will not entertain any offers.

As per the reports, the club Arsenal was among the six English clubs that signed up to the European Super League project before retiring amid a storm of protests from fans, players, and the British government.

Swedish billionaire Daniel Ek, CEO, and founder of the streaming music service Spotify said last week that he would be interested in buying Arsenal if the club’s American owners wanted to sell the equipment in North London.

Thousands of Arsenal fans gathered outside the Emirates Stadium ahead of the Premier League game against Everton on Friday to protest against the owners, following the role of the North London club in an attempt to form the Separatist League.