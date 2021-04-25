Babar Azam Breaks another Record of Indian Skipper Virat Kohli

Adsense 300×250

Pakistan Captain Babar Azam added another record to his name when he became the fastest batsman to score 2,000 T20I runs.

According to the details, Babar Azam was able to achieve the impressive feat from just 52 T20I innings whereas Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who previously held the record, managed to do the same in just 56 innings.

The new record from the Pakistani skipper comes shortly after he outclassed Indian captain Virat Kohli to become the top-ranked ODI batsman in the world, earlier this month.

Azam now sits on top of ICC’s ODI batsman rankings with 865 points and Kohli is number 2 with 857 points.

Babar Azam made the new record while playing against the Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I match of the series against at Harare.

Playing XIs:

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (C/wk), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Rizhard Ngarava

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (C), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali. Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir