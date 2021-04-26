Cricket first sport to announce qualifiers for Commonwealth Games

Adsense 300×250

Cricket is the first discipline to announce qualification teams for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, as the sport makes a marked reintroduction in the prestigious multi-sport event scheduled for July 28 – August 8 next year.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Commonwealth Games Federation (GCF) announced on Monday that women’s cricket participated in the Games for the first time in 22 editions and cricket only for the second time, the first time being a men’s ODI competition in Kuala Lumpur in 1998, which was won by South Africa.

The six qualifiers joining the home team, England, in the competition of eight Twenty20 teams, are Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and a country in the West Indies. They qualified as a result of their classification in the MRF Tires ICC Women T20I team ranking on April 1, 2021.

According to the qualifying process, the winner of a designated qualifying event will determine which country in the Caribbean region will be able to participate, as athletes will represent their countries individually and not the West Indies, as they would at ICC events.

The last participating team will be decided through a qualifying tournament that will take place until January 31, 2022, the details of which will be announced in due course. The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham 2022 will include 4,500 athletes from 72 countries and territories who will compete in 11 spectacular sports days. Birmingham 2022 will be the first major multi-sport event in history to award more medals to women than men.

The Commonwealth Games cricket tournament will take place at the iconic Edgbaston Stadium, and tickets will go on sale later this year.

