David Warner, Kane Williamson Fast During Ramadan With Rashid Khan

Fahad PervezWeb Editor

19th Apr, 2021. 02:02 pm
ipl
Kiwi star batsman Kane Williamson and Australia’s hard hitter David Warner recently kept a fast with their Indian Premier League (IPL) teammates.

As per reports, the video was shared by Afghanistan’s star leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

Taking his Instagram account Rashid shared the video in which he can be seen with Williamson and Warner at a restaurant where the cricketers may have grouped to break their fast.

“David, how is your fasting today?” asks Khan from Warner in the video.

“Good, but I am very thirsty and very hungry today,” responds Warner. “My mouth is so dry,” he adds before laughing.

Turning the camera towards Williamson, Khan asks the New Zealand batsman how he is feeling.

“Very good, thanks,” says Williamson, flashing a thumbs-up sign.

“These two legends are having a fast today. It is a pleasure to have them at the table,” says Khan.

