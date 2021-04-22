Adsense 970×250

FIA outlines the future of GT Racing-And its electric

Bilal Bari

22nd Apr, 2021. 11:54 am
The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), which is governing body of motor sport has revealed technical details of electric GT category planned for the future.

As per media reports, the vehicles will exceed 430 kW (577 horsepower) and will use 87 kWh batteries with a 700 kW charge and regeneration technology.

This will allow them to recover 60% of their capacity “in a few minutes during a stop in the middle of the race”, according to the FIA.

The electric GT category will be roughly equivalent to GT3 races in terms of capacity and speed performance (500 horsepower and around 200 MPH).

However, the FIA ​​(which governs Formula 1 as well as Formula E) has said that GT electric cars “will surpass their combustion engine counterparts in areas such as acceleration and qualifying pace.

Manufacturers will be involved in the development of GT electric cars, but the FIA ​​also uses common parts to reduce rising costs.

For this purpose, OEMs can create their own battery structures, but the cells in the lithium-ion bag will be supplied by Saft, a battery company owned by the oil giant Total.

GT3 cars are often adapted from conventional cars, such as the Porsche GT3, and include huge rear wings and other aerodynamic adjustments to keep power off the road.

GT electric cars will share these features, judging by the images released by the FIA. Other specifications include up to four electric motors, rear wheels or all-wheel drive and estimated times of 0-62 MPH in about 2.4 seconds.

