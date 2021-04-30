Adsense 970×250

Former Zimbabwe Skipper accepts corruption charges but denies match fixing

Web Desk

30th Apr, 2021. 03:21 pm
Adsense 300×600
Heath Streak
Adsense 300×250

Former Skipper of Zimbabwe Heath Streak on Thursday apologized for the eight year ban imposed on him by the International Cricket Council for corruption charges.

As per the details, Heath Streak was banned earlier this month after admitting five breaches of the ICC’s anti-corruption code.

The charges included revealing inside information which could be used for betting purposes and failing to disclose a payment in Bitcoin from a potential corrupter to anti-corruption officials.

In a recent interview, He stated “I apologize to my family, friends. My fellow Zimba­bweans who have shown me love and support during the numerous trials and tribulations we have faced,”

It was in 2017 which he accepted that he had been receiving Bitcoin and other gifts from and a person but it was to set up a competition in Zimbabwe.

“At the onset I was engaged, and paid Bitcoin, to assist in buying and building teams. Much later on the only other thing I received was a bottle of whisky and my wife was gifted a phone,” he said. “Several months down the line the ICC brought to my attention the fact that the individual with whom I had been dealing, and some of the information that I had shared, may have been used for online betting.”

He further said he was never involve in Match fixing.

“I want to place on record that I was not involved in any match fixing, spot fixing or attempts to influence a game or share information from a change room during a match,” he said. “I hope ackn­o­wledgement of my wrong­doing, wittingly or unwittingly, will set an exam­ple to current and future stakeholders.”

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Harare Test: Pakistan's Superb Bowling, Zimbabwe All Out At 176
19 hours ago
Harare Test: Pakistan’s Superb Bowling, Zimbabwe All Out At 176

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan, which proved...
pakistan
1 day ago
1st Test: Pakistan to lock horns with Zimbabwe after action-packed T20Is

Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe in the first Test match to be...
Pak Vs Zim Test Series
2 days ago
Pak Vs Zim: First Test Match To Be Played Tomorrow

Zimbabwe and Pakistan will face each other in the first Test in...
PSL 6
3 days ago
PSL 2021: Guptill, Russell & Shakib to play in remaining PSL 6 matches

Shakib-al-Hasan from Bangladesh, New Zealand’s opener Martin Guptill and one of the...
shoaib akhtar
4 days ago
Shoaib Akhtar Wants IPL, PSL To Be Postponed Due To COVID-19

Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar has appealed to cricket boards of Pakistan...
Shoaib Malik
4 days ago
Shoaib Malik urges India to ‘stay strong’ amid lethal wave of COVID-19

Veteran Pakistan Cricketer Shoaib Malik has prayed for India and urged the...

Recent News

Sachin Tendulkar
13 mins ago
Tendulkar donates hefty amount for COVID-19 patients

Legendary Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has donated 10 million Indian rupees to assist...
PM
22 mins ago
PM announces historic development package worth Rs. 370b for GB

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced a historic development package worth Rs....
Justin Bieber
27 mins ago
Here’s why Justin Bieber postponed his World Tour to 2022

Justin Bieber, veteran Canadian-Singer and Song Writer, has again postponed his world...
2 hours ago
Gal Gadot to star in and co-produce sci-fi romance movie

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is set to lead the upcoming science-fiction...