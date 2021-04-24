Adsense 970×250

How to watch UFC 261 live in Pakistan? UFC 261 live

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

25th Apr, 2021. 12:57 am
UFC 261: Watch Live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, it’s a UFC 251 rematch as welterweight champion Kamaru Usman squares off against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261!

How to watch UFC 261 live?

How can I watch UFC 261? ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

Who is fighting tonight at UFC 261?

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal Welterweight title fight is the five-round main event.

UFC 261: Usman Vs Masvidail Full Press Conference

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

  • Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal
  • Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas
  • Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade
  • Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman
  • Anthony Smith vs. Jim Crute

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

  • Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown
  • Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic
  • Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen
  • Pat Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly

Early Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

  • Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad
  • Kazula Vargas vs. Rong Zhu
  • Aori Qileng vs. Jeffrey Molina
  • Liang Na vs. Ariane Carnelossi
Masvidal vs Usman 2 Pakistan time
