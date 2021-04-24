How to watch UFC 261 live in Pakistan? UFC 261 live

Adsense 300×250

UFC 261: Watch Live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, it’s a UFC 251 rematch as welterweight champion Kamaru Usman squares off against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261!

How to watch UFC 261 live?

How can I watch UFC 261? ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

Who is fighting tonight at UFC 261?

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal Welterweight title fight is the five-round main event.

UFC 261: Usman Vs Masvidail Full Press Conference