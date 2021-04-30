ICC T20 World Cup 2021: UAE decided as a ‘standby venue’

Adsense 300×250

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) could be hosting this year’s T20 World Cup if India fails to bring the COVID-19 crisis under control.

According to the media reports, as India is battling with the lethal second wave of coronavirus, an official of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that Indian cricket board had not given up hope as yet in terms of hosting the event in India, however, UAE would be next possible venue if the situation deteriorates.

According to the BCCI official, India is scheduled to host the world’s premier international T20 tournament from October 18 to November 15.

On the other hand, India on Friday posted yet another record daily rise in coronavirus cases as hospitals across the country run out of beds and oxygen.

A United States military plane has brought the first emergency supplies as part of a huge international aid operation to help the country battle its devastating surge.