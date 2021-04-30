Adsense 970×250

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: UAE decided as a ‘standby venue’

Web Desk

30th Apr, 2021. 11:10 am
Adsense 300×600
ICC T20 World Cup 2021: UAE decided as a 'standby venue'
Adsense 300×250

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) could be hosting this year’s T20 World Cup if India fails to bring the COVID-19 crisis under control.

According to the media reports, as India is battling with the lethal second wave of coronavirus, an official of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that Indian cricket board had not given up hope as yet in terms of hosting the event in India, however, UAE would be next possible venue if the situation deteriorates.

According to the BCCI official, India is scheduled to host the world’s premier international T20 tournament from October 18 to November 15.

On the other hand, India on Friday posted yet another record daily rise in coronavirus cases as hospitals across the country run out of beds and oxygen.

A United States military plane has brought the first emergency supplies as part of a huge international aid operation to help the country battle its devastating surge.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

india
10 mins ago
India gets first emergency COVID-19 relief supplies from US

The first of three special US flights carrying medical supplies to boost...
Rishi Kapoor
53 mins ago
‘’Life will never be the same’’ Says the wife of late Rishi Kapoor

On this day of 2019 Rishi Kapoor bid his farewell to the...
5 easy Mango recipes you should try this summer
57 mins ago
5 easy Mango recipes you should try this summer

The summer season is here and if you are a foodie, then...
England’s Poppy Cleall became the best player in the league
59 mins ago
England’s Poppy Cleall wins Player of the Championship award

Poppy Cleall was named the 2021 Six Nations' Player of the Championship...
1 hour ago
Margot Robbie talks about Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad

Australian actress and producer Margot Robbie has shared what to expect from...
Randhir Kapoor
1 hour ago
Kareena Kapoor’s father Randhir Kapoor shifted to ICU

Veteran Bollywood actor Randhir Kapoor has been admitted to a private hospital...

Recent News

india
10 mins ago
India gets first emergency COVID-19 relief supplies from US

The first of three special US flights carrying medical supplies to boost...
Rishi Kapoor
53 mins ago
‘’Life will never be the same’’ Says the wife of late Rishi Kapoor

On this day of 2019 Rishi Kapoor bid his farewell to the...
5 easy Mango recipes you should try this summer
57 mins ago
5 easy Mango recipes you should try this summer

The summer season is here and if you are a foodie, then...
England’s Poppy Cleall became the best player in the league
59 mins ago
England’s Poppy Cleall wins Player of the Championship award

Poppy Cleall was named the 2021 Six Nations' Player of the Championship...