Adsense 300×250

Jessica Korda played her game again on Thursday, hitting a 65 without wealth the day after hitting a 64 to take the lead after two rounds of the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open in

Korda, with a score of 13 below 129 in the middle of the tournament, set a new record for 36 holes at the Wilshire Country Club event

. Despite her stellar start, the 28-year-old uses a simple three-stroke lead, with two of the top three players in the world almost behind – a pair of South Koreans, world number one Jin Young Ko (10 years after a fifth) 65) and no. 3 I know Young Kim (nine years after shooting a 66).

Irishman Leona Maguire, who made a good start on Wednesday with two under par 69, failed to make the cut after a disappointing five in the second round. It was a day of forgetfulness for the native Cavan, with a double bogey on the sixth hole and three more bogeys on the last four holes, leaving him with a blow out of the way.

Stephanie Meadow, with seven more points, also failed to qualify. Canadian Brooke Henderson (65) and American Angela Stanford (66) are tied for fourth to eight below. South Korean So Yeon Ryu (67), Australian Hannah Green (67), and Tiffany Chan (70) from Hong Kong are tied at three to six to seven-under seven, with four players tied at ninth to six under – Ally Ewing (69), Austin Ernst (70), Dana Finkelstein (70) and South Korea’s Inbee Park (68). Starting from the last nine, Korda submerged birds in four of the first seven holes to take control on a day that highlighted his consistency this season, when he scored his 19th round of 22, ending around evenly, or better.