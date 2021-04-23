Adsense 970×250

Jessica Korda sets 36- holes record to lead the LA Open

Web Desk

23rd Apr, 2021. 10:15 pm
Adsense 300×600
Jessica Korda sets the record for 36- holes to lead the LA Open
Adsense 300×250

Jessica Korda played her game again on Thursday, hitting a 65 without wealth the day after hitting a 64 to take the lead after two rounds of the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open in

Jessica Korda sets the record for 36- holes to lead the LA Open

Korda, with a score of 13 below 129 in the middle of the tournament, set a new record for 36 holes at the Wilshire Country Club event

. Despite her stellar start, the 28-year-old uses a simple three-stroke lead, with two of the top three players in the world almost behind – a pair of South Koreans, world number one Jin Young Ko (10 years after a fifth) 65) and no. 3 I know Young Kim (nine years after shooting a 66).

Irishman Leona Maguire, who made a good start on Wednesday with two under par 69, failed to make the cut after a disappointing five in the second round. It was a day of forgetfulness for the native Cavan, with a double bogey on the sixth hole and three more bogeys on the last four holes, leaving him with a blow out of the way.

Stephanie Meadow, with seven more points, also failed to qualify. Canadian Brooke Henderson (65) and American Angela Stanford (66) are tied for fourth to eight below. South Korean So Yeon Ryu (67), Australian Hannah Green (67), and Tiffany Chan (70) from Hong Kong are tied at three to six to seven-under seven, with four players tied at ninth to six under – Ally Ewing (69), Austin Ernst (70), Dana Finkelstein (70) and South Korea’s Inbee Park (68). Starting from the last nine, Korda submerged birds in four of the first seven holes to take control on a day that highlighted his consistency this season, when he scored his 19th round of 22, ending around evenly, or better.

 

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Windows 10 And iOS Xbox Starts Cloud Gaming Beta
4 hours ago
Windows 10 And iOS Xbox Starts Cloud Gaming Beta

Microsoft launches the beta phase of Xbox Cloud Gaming for Windows 10...
South Africa's players apologize to sponsors for suits' performance
4 hours ago
South Africa’s players apologize to sponsors for suits’ performance

Cricket's reputation in South Africa plunged into new depths of fear and...
Microsoft Edge Canary Comes Out For Android Fans
4 hours ago
Microsoft Edge Canary Comes Out For Android Fans

Microsoft Edge Canary involves mechanical man users with build range v91.0.858.0 and...
Russia is considering leaving the ISS for its own space station
4 hours ago
Russia is considering leaving the ISS for its own space station

For more than two decades, the International Space Station (ISS) has served...
Mercedes-Benz introduces EQB, its first electric SUV for the US market
4 hours ago
Mercedes-Benz introduces EQB, its first electric SUV for the US market

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the EQB, a compact electric SUV that first appeared on...
Kerry star Peter Crowley is retiring from international football after 10 years in the Kingdom
4 hours ago
Kerry star Peter Crowley is retiring from international football after 10 years in the Kingdom

Peter Crowley of Kerry has retired from international football; the winner of...

Recent News

Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
9 mins ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today for, 24 April 2021

Karachi: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan, on 24rth, April 2021 are being sold...
Windows 10 And iOS Xbox Starts Cloud Gaming Beta
4 hours ago
Windows 10 And iOS Xbox Starts Cloud Gaming Beta

Microsoft launches the beta phase of Xbox Cloud Gaming for Windows 10...
South Africa's players apologize to sponsors for suits' performance
4 hours ago
South Africa’s players apologize to sponsors for suits’ performance

Cricket's reputation in South Africa plunged into new depths of fear and...
Microsoft Edge Canary Comes Out For Android Fans
4 hours ago
Microsoft Edge Canary Comes Out For Android Fans

Microsoft Edge Canary involves mechanical man users with build range v91.0.858.0 and...