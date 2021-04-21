Adsense 970×250

Kent Cricket Club welcomes Ex-Pakistani Fast Bowler Mohammad Amir

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 10:53 am
Mohammad Amir Kent
Former Pakistani cricket team fast bowler Mohammad Amir has signed a contract with Kent County Cricket Club.

Fast bowler Mohammad Aamir will represent Kent in the T20 event.

In this regard, the spokesman of Kent County said that they are happy with the agreement with Mohammad Amir.

In this regard, Kent County also shared a picture of Mohammad Amir with the team kit on their Twitter account.

Mohammad Amir was also welcomed in Urdu from Kent’s official Twitter handle. They cricket club added a green heart emoji with their message in Urdu.

