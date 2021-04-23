Adsense 300×250

Peter Crowley of Kerry has retired from international football; the winner of All-Ireland and All-Star in 2014 ended the next day after 10 years with the Kingdom; Munster County is now preparing for next season without Laune Rangers.

The 30-year-old Laune Rangers, who missed the Kingdom race in the 2019 Irish final due to injury, returned in 2020 when Kerry suffered an early exit shock from Cork. Winner of All-Ireland in 2014, the defender continued to win an All-Star award that year, after an excellent season in Kerry’s defense.

Inter-county teams resumed training this week, and Kerry GAA announced the news late on Tuesday.”

Peter Crowley will be missed mainly for his energy, determination, and experience on the training ground and in the locker room,” said coach Peter Keane.”I would like to wish Peter good luck and thank him for the commitment he has always shown to green and gold.”

“Everyone involved in Kerry GAA reflects the feelings of Peter Keane and we sincerely thank Peter Crowley for his tremendous contribution to Kerry football over the past 10 years and wish him well in the future,” said the county council.

Kerry was drawn to face Clare in the first round of the 2021 Munster Championship, with Tipperary waiting for the winner in the semifinals.