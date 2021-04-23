Adsense 970×250

La Liga: Karim Benzema has scored twice as many as Real Madrid, in addition to Cádiz

23rd Apr, 2021. 11:58 pm
Three goals in 10 minutes at the end of the first half helped Madrid lead the way against Atlético de Madrid, who play at home against Huesca on Thursday.Karim Benzema scored twice and summoned Alvaro Odriozola to enter the Ramon de Carranza Stadium, where any suggestions from Madrid’s players could be destabilized after several extremely controversial days had been rejected. Madrid president Florentino Perez was the sole owner of the 12 founding clubs of the European Super League who spoke publicly about the competition after the notable launch on Sunday night.

And despite the fact that 10 of the 12 gave up in the face of anger and opposition from all sides of the game, Real Madrid was still officially part of the breakaway tournament, when the players started on Wednesday night. La Liga tried to capitalize on the momentum for reform, with the slogan “Win! In the field ‘designed for spectators at the booth where virtual fans would normally be. Cadiz players wore warm-up shirts that said “Super League? Football is for everyone ‘.

Cadiz, who occupies 13th place in the table, is a shining example of what sporting merit is like, back in the top flight for the first time in 15 years and probably already safe, with nine points between them and the three worst.

They even beat Real Madrid away from home in October. But considering the trophies, Madrid is a different proposition now, this being the 16th undefeated game and bringing the team back to winning ways after Sunday’s goalless draw at Getafe.

Casemiro and Nacho Fernandez were punished for this game and Zinedine Zidane received the pair again in a team that remains exhausted due to injuries, with Antonio Blanco, 20, launched in the middle of Madrid. However, Benzema led the way, with his step on Vinicius Junior creating a penalty after Iza hung a foot in front of the striker. Benzema buried the shot in the bottom corner.

