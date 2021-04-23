Adsense 300×250

Lionel Messi missed his chance to score three goals on Thursday when Barcelona sustained a late rematch at Getafe to win 5-2 and remain at the top of the league.

Messi scored twice and could have made the third in extra time at the Camp Nou, but postponed the penalty to Antoine Griezmann, who completed what turned out to be a comfortable victory. “He is the best in the world, he never gives up,” said Barça coach Ronald Koeman.

“If his concentration decreases, you will never notice. I hope he will stay for many more years.” After defeating Athletic Bilbao and lifting the Copa del Rey last weekend, Barça is now looking for a double, five points from Atlético de Madrid, but with one game less.

Atlético left Huesca 2-0 to record consecutive victories for the first time since January, and with Real Madrid defeating Cádiz on Wednesday, there is now no room for error in an interesting title battle. None of Spain’s top triples have been affected by several incredible days on the field that saw Real Madrid, Atlético and Barcelona sign up for the controversial European Superliga on Sunday.

Atlético withdrew from the competition on Wednesday, but Barça and Real Madrid remain part of a project that would transform the structure of European football. Getafe wore T-shirts in protest against the European Super League while giving Barcelona an honor guard to mark the Catalans’ victory in the Cup. Messi has already scored 33 goals in all competitions and 25 in the league, one more than the total scored by the entire Getafe team.