Amir, 29, retired from international cricket last year and is effectively an expert in T20, has not played any other format since 2019. He was the winner of the T20 World Cup in 2009, helping Pakistan lift the title at Lord’s played for the Essex Blast champions in the group stage two summers ago.His first game could be against Essex, with Kent set to travel to Chelmsford on June 25 – although his involvement depends on Karachi Kings’ progress in PSL. The PSL final is scheduled for June 20 in Karachi, but the arrival of Amir from Pakistan, who is currently on the British government’s “red list” of travel, is likely to mean a quarantine period.

“I am excited to join a potential Kent team,” said Amir. “I have always enjoyed playing at Canterbury and I look forward to helping Kent win a trophy this year.”

Amir, the PSL winner with Karachi last year, took 220 accountants in 190 T20 appearances, with a career-saving of 7.09. He played for Blast for Essex in 2017 and 2019, played regularly in the Bangladeshi Premier League, and was involved in the opening of the Lanka Premier League last year.

The southpaw also played a key role in the success of the 2017 Champions League trophy in Pakistan, England, and was part of the 2019 World Cup squad, but dropped out of the cricket competition in the same year to manage his workload.

His last international appearance was at the England tournament in 2020, before he fell to Pakistan’s leadership. Kent cricket director Paul Downton said: “We are delighted that a player of Amir’s quality has agreed to join us in the later stages of this year’s Vitality Blast.

His skill and experience will be invaluable. bowling and I m sure our members and supporters will share our enthusiasm for welcoming Amir to the club. ” Kent reached the quarterfinals of the blast in two of the past three seasons, but last appeared on Finals Day in 2009.