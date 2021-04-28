Adsense 970×250

Mohammad Rizwan makes his first entry in top 10 ICC T20I Player Rankings

Web Desk

28th Apr, 2021. 04:00 pm
Muhammad Rizwan
Pakistan Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan made his first entry in the top 10 in the men’s ICC T20I standings after a series against Zimbabwe.

The 28-year-old cricketer achieved this feat after unbeaten knocks of 82 and 91 in the first and third fixtures of the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.

In the latest ICC T20I batsman rankings, Rizwan gained gain five slots to reach the 10th position, overtaking the likes of England captain Eoin Morgan and India opener Rohit Sharma.

In February, Rizwan had became the first-ever Pakistani wicket-keeper to score a century in T20Is.

He is also the second wicket-keeper batsman in the world to score a 100 in all three formats of international cricket.

