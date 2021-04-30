Monica Vaughn, has qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open

Adsense 300×250

Monica Vaughn, who has been an assistant with the Ducks’ women’s golf program since 2018 after briefly turning professional, qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open after a stellar performance Monday at the OGA Golf Course in Woodburn.

Vaughn shot rounds of 63 and 71 to finish minus-10 and punch her ticket to this year’s Open from June 3-6 at Olympic Club in San Francisco.

Before joining Derek Radley’s staff at Oregon, Vaughn won the NCAA individual championship and led Arizona State to the team title in 2017.