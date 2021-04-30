Adsense 970×250

Monica Vaughn qualifies for the U.S. Women’s Open

30th Apr, 2021. 01:12 pm
Monica Vaughn, has qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open
Monica Vaughn, who has been an assistant with the Ducks’ women’s golf program since 2018 after briefly turning professional, qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open after a stellar performance Monday at the OGA Golf Course in Woodburn.

Vaughn shot rounds of 63 and 71 to finish minus-10 and punch her ticket to this year’s Open from June 3-6 at Olympic Club in San Francisco.

Before joining Derek Radley’s staff at Oregon, Vaughn won the NCAA individual championship and led Arizona State to the team title in 2017.

