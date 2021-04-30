Adsense 970×250

NASCAR announces new format for All-Star race at Texas

Web Desk

30th Apr, 2021. 01:09 pm
After moving the Charlotte Motor Speedway All-Star to Bristol Motor Speedway last season for reasons related to COVID-19, the race will be held for the first time on Texas Motor Speedway on June 13th.

NASCAR has shared the format of the 100-lap display race on the 1.5-mile track and there are several changes – although the race winner continues to receive a $ 1 million check at the end, but still has no points to qualify for the drivers.

The fundamentals of these changes include the race being divided into six stages or rounds, the terrain being reversed before the start of some of them. The first four rounds are 15 rounds each, the fifth round is 30 rounds, and the final round is a 10-round dispute for the checkered flag, and only the rounds with the green flag will count for the total.

 

