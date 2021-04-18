Adsense 300×250

A six off the final ball smashed by former Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad against India still remains an unforgettable epic.

It was on April 18, 1986, when Javed Miandad struck a final ball six to defeat India in the finals of the Austral-Asia Cup.

Pakistan needed four runs off the final ball to win the tournament. Miandad decided to turn on the pressure on 18-year-old Indian pacer Chetan Sharma by standing out of his crease.

Chetan Sharma went for the Yorker but it turned out to be a full toss that Miandad calmly struck for a six.

India while batting first had got to a score of 245 as Kris Srikkanth made 75 runs while Sunil Gavaskar went on to register 94 runs from 134 balls. For Pakistan, Wasim Akram took three wickets.

The Austral-Asia Cup has been played thrice, with Pakistan winning the tournament on all three occasions.

The first edition was played in 1986, whereas the second edition was played in 1990 and third edition was played in 1994.