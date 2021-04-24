PAK vs ZIM: Annoyed fans lash out at Asif Ali on social media

Adsense 300×250

The angry cricket lovers lashed out at Asif Ali for his poor performance as Zimbabwe made history to beat Pakistan first time in a T20I match.

The pinch hitter managed only a hapless 1 run from 3 balls before he was caught off a Richard Ngarava delivery.

Pakistan managed to score only 99 runs in response to Zimbabwe’s 118, losing by 19 runs.

Here’s how fans took out their anger on Asif Ali on Twitter:

Asif Ali after getting selected in the playing XI: #ZIMvPAK pic.twitter.com/T6iUPOhxkX — Ramiya 🙂 (@Yeh_tu_hoga) April 23, 2021

Asif Ali walking back to the pavilion after scoring a duck #ZIMvPAK pic.twitter.com/VCwlFjd9Ub — Ramiya 🙂 (@Yeh_tu_hoga) April 23, 2021

Dear PCB replace Asif ali with this Firdous Ashiq I think she would play better than him #PAKvZIM pic.twitter.com/TBgLi5DDyz — Awais Tweets🇵🇰 (@iam_Awaiss) April 23, 2021

Legend Sir Asif Ali missed his century by just 99 runs ✌😎 You gotta feel bad for him 😂😂#PAKvZIM pic.twitter.com/ywwxq8j6yv — مَــــاہ نُـــــور (@Its_Noori1) April 23, 2021

Other player’s Haider ali

weak zone and Asif ali

weak zone pic.twitter.com/qA4qXxVzKE — @bdullah (@abrafique09) April 23, 2021

Earlier, star All-rounder Shoaib Malik slammed at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after an embarrassing defeat from Zimbabwe in the second T20I at Harare Sports Club.

Former skipper of Pakistan cricket team said in his tweet that,

“Unacquainted decision-makers need to take a step back; Babar & the chief selector need to call the shots. In my opinion, we need an international white-ball coach who understands cricket inside out & grooms our captain whilst giving clarity to our players for the coming time,”

“When your management relies on likes & dislikes especially when your cricket is just in surviving mode, then what else do expect as a nation? On top of that when you don’t let your captain take decisions this is bound to happen, he added.

– Unacquainted decision makers need to take a step back; Babar & chief selector need to call the shots. In my opinion we need an international white ball coach who understands cricket inside out & grooms our captain whilst giving clarity to our players for coming time… — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) April 23, 2021