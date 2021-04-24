Adsense 970×250

PAK vs ZIM: Annoyed fans lash out at Asif Ali on social media

Fahad PervezWeb Editor

24th Apr, 2021. 11:04 am
The angry cricket lovers lashed out at Asif Ali for his poor performance as Zimbabwe made history to beat Pakistan first time in a T20I match.

The pinch hitter managed only a hapless 1 run from 3 balls before he was caught off a Richard Ngarava delivery.

Pakistan managed to score only 99 runs in response to Zimbabwe’s 118, losing by 19 runs.

Here’s how fans took out their anger on Asif Ali on Twitter:

Earlier, star All-rounder Shoaib Malik slammed at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after an embarrassing defeat from Zimbabwe in the second T20I at Harare Sports Club.

Former skipper of Pakistan cricket team said in his tweet that,

“Unacquainted decision-makers need to take a step back; Babar & the chief selector need to call the shots. In my opinion, we need an international white-ball coach who understands cricket inside out & grooms our captain whilst giving clarity to our players for the coming time,”

“When your management relies on likes & dislikes especially when your cricket is just in surviving mode, then what else do expect as a nation? On top of that when you don’t let your captain take decisions this is bound to happen, he added.

 

