PAK vs ZIM: Babar Azam is all set for another record in upcoming series

Skipper Babar Azam is all set to register another record to his name in T20 internationals after achieving the number one spot in ICC batsman ODI rankings.

After dethroning Virat Kohli from the number one spot in the ODI batsman rankings, now Babar is all set to add another achievement as being the fastest to 2,000 T20I runs.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement that,

“Babar, who last week was named the number-one ranked player in the ICC ODI Rankings, needs 60 more runs to break India’s Virat Kohli’s record of fastest to 2000 T20I runs, which the Indian captain achieved in 56 innings.”

Babar has currently 1,940 at an average of 48.50 from 49 innings. He is just 60 runs short of the 2,000 runs mark. Azam will be hoping to score those runs in the first of the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe that starts on Wednesday.

PCB further added to their statement,

“Babar’s captaincy has been on a constant improvement since last year’s series against Bangladesh. The men in green have won four T20I series (Bangladesh 2-0, Zimbabwe 3-0, and South Africa 2-1 at home and 3-1 away against South Africa) besides the 1-1 series draw against England, they are yet to lose a single T20I series,”

“If Pakistan wins all three matches against Zimbabwe, they will gain one point and narrow the gap with third-ranked Australia to four points. Winning the series 2-1 will still keep them to the fourth position but will cost them two points and take them down to 260,” PCB added.