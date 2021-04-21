Pak Vs Zim: Pakistan Defeat Zimbabwe By 11 Runs In First T20I

Adsense 300×250

On Wednesday, Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 11 runs in the first of the three matches of the T20I series played at Harare Sports Club.

A very horrible start from team Pakistan as their six batsmen could not enter into the double figures.

Muhammad Rizwan once again saved the team and played with the responsibility he scored 82 runs off 61 balls with the help of 10 fours and 1 six. But this time skipper Babar Azam failed to score a big knock.

On the other hand, Luke Jongwe and Wessely Madhevere of Zimbabwe took 2 wickets while Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava took 1 wicket.

Earlier, Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field first against Pakistan in the first Twenty20 international at Harare Sports Club.

Head to Head Stats:

There are 14 T20I matches that have been played so far between Pakistan and Zimbabwe. Pakistan enjoys a 100% win percentage against Zimbabwe in T20Is.

Squads:

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir

Zimbabwe:

Sean Williams (captain), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tanaka Chivanga, Craig Ervine, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessely Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tapiwa Mufudza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano