PAK vs ZIM: Pakistan win the toss & elected to field first in 2nd T20I

Team Pakistan has won the toss and decided to field first in the second T20 international against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club.

There were no changes in the Pakistani squad.

Earlier, in the first T20 match Zimbabwe had put Pakistan in a tough situation. Green shirts won with a narrow margin of 11 runs.

Schedule:

April 21 – 1st T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.

April 23 – 2nd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.

April 25 – 3rd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Head to Head Stats:

There are 14 T20I matches that have been played so far between Pakistan and Zimbabwe. Pakistan enjoys a 100% win percentage against Zimbabwe in T20Is.

Squads:

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir

Zimbabwe:

Sean Williams (captain), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tanaka Chivanga, Craig Ervine, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessely Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tapiwa Mufudza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano