PAK vs ZIM: T20I series schedule, venue, match timings in Pakistan

After completing the successful tour against South Africa Pakistan team is ready to take on Zimbabwe in T20I series.

The team traveled from Johannesburg to Harare on a chartered plane yesterday.

The matches will start at 2:30 pm PST.

Earlier, Pakistani players cleared their Covid-19 tests conducted upon team arrival in Harare.

Schedule:

April 21 – 1st T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.

April 23 – 2nd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.

April 25 – 3rd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Head to Head Stats:

There are 14 T20I matches that have been played so far between Pakistan and Zimbabwe. Pakistan enjoys a 100% win percentage against Zimbabwe in T20Is.

Squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir