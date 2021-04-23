Adsense 970×250

PAK vs ZIM: Team Pakistan eye series win in 2nd T20I

Fahad PervezWeb Editor

23rd Apr, 2021. 10:32 am
Green shirts will be looking for another win against Zimbabwe in the second Twenty20 match at Harare Sports Club.

In the first T20 match, Zimbabwe had put Pakistan in a tough situation. Green shirts won with a narrow margin of 11 runs.

Babar Azam, in his post-match media talk, acknowledged that the team had to work hard for their victory against Zimbabwe.

“Had someone stayed a little longer with Mohammad Rizwan, we might have set a better target for the opponents,” said Azam.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams had acknowledged that their fielding let them down.

“It is inexcusable the number of catches we dropped which ultimately cost us the game. We need to improve our fielding. We will go back to the drawing board and improve better in the next game,” Willams had stated.

Schedule:

April 21 – 1st T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.

April 23 – 2nd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.

April 25 – 3rd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Head to Head Stats:

There are 14 T20I matches that have been played so far between Pakistan and Zimbabwe. Pakistan enjoys a 100% win percentage against Zimbabwe in T20Is.

Squads:

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir

Zimbabwe:

Sean Williams (captain), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tanaka Chivanga, Craig Ervine, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessely Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tapiwa Mufudza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano

