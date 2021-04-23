PAK Vs ZIM: Zimbabwe Beat Pakistan By 19 Runs

Adsense 300×250

On Friday, Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the second match of the three T20I matches played at the Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe had posted a 119-run target for Pakistan in the second T20 international at Harare Sports Club.

Tinashe Kamunhukamwe has scored 34 runs off 40 balls to provide some help to his team, and none other batsmen of Zimbabwe could play any big knock.

On the other hand, Danish Aizi, Muhammad Hasnain took 2 wickets, while Faheem Ashraf, Arshad Iqbal, Haris Rauf, and Usman Qadir took 1 wicket.

Earlier, team Pakistan has won the toss and decided to field first in the second T20 international against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club.

Schedule:

April 21 – 1st T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.

April 23 – 2nd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.

April 25 – 3rd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Head to Head Stats:

There are 14 T20I matches that have been played so far between Pakistan and Zimbabwe. Pakistan enjoys a 100% win percentage against Zimbabwe in T20Is.

Squads:

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir

Zimbabwe:

Sean Williams (captain), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tanaka Chivanga, Craig Ervine, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessely Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tapiwa Mufudza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano