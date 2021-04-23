Adsense 970×250

PAK Vs ZIM: Zimbabwe Beat Pakistan By 19 Runs

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

23rd Apr, 2021. 05:29 pm
Adsense 300×600
Pak Vs Zim
Adsense 300×250

On Friday, Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the second match of the three T20I matches played at the Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe had posted a 119-run target for Pakistan in the second T20 international at Harare Sports Club.

Tinashe Kamunhukamwe has scored 34 runs off 40 balls to provide some help to his team, and none other batsmen of Zimbabwe could play any big knock.

On the other hand, Danish Aizi, Muhammad Hasnain took 2 wickets, while Faheem Ashraf, Arshad Iqbal, Haris Rauf, and Usman Qadir took 1 wicket.

Earlier, team Pakistan has won the toss and decided to field first in the second T20 international against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club.

 Schedule:

April 21 – 1st T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.

April 23 – 2nd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.

April 25 – 3rd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Head to Head Stats:

There are 14 T20I matches that have been played so far between Pakistan and Zimbabwe. Pakistan enjoys a 100% win percentage against Zimbabwe in T20Is.

Squads:

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir

Zimbabwe:

Sean Williams (captain), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tanaka Chivanga, Craig Ervine, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessely Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tapiwa Mufudza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano

Adsense 300×250

Read More

PAK vs ZIM: Zimbabwe Sets 119-Run Target For Pakistan In 2nd T20I
5 hours ago
PAK vs ZIM: Zimbabwe Sets 119-Run Target For Pakistan In 2nd T20I

Zimbabwe has posted a 119-run target for Pakistan in the second T20...
toss
7 hours ago
PAK vs ZIM: Pakistan win the toss & elected to field first in 2nd T20I

Team Pakistan has won the toss and decided to field first in...
PAK vs ZIM: Team Pakistan eye series win in 2nd T20I
10 hours ago
PAK vs ZIM: Team Pakistan eye series win in 2nd T20I

Green shirts will be looking for another win against Zimbabwe in the...
wasim
11 hours ago
Ex-skipper Wasim Akram enjoying Ramadan with son in Dubai

Former skipper of Pakistan Cricket team Wasim Akram is known as the...
shoaib
1 day ago
Star Cricketer Shoaib Malik shares his workout routine with fans

The ex-Pakistani skipper and all-rounder Shoaib Malik has shared his workout routine...
Pak Vs ZIM
2 days ago
Pak Vs Zim: Pakistan Defeat Zimbabwe By 11 Runs In First T20I

On Wednesday, Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 11 runs in the first of...

Recent News

Pandemic Reaches World's Highest Peak As Climber Contracts COVID
6 mins ago
Pandemic Reaches World’s Highest Peak As Climber Contracts COVID

The coronavirus has reached almost every corner of the globe, and only...
Sawara Khan posted a hilarious Video Of Kareena by revealing why kareena is a legend,
15 mins ago
Swara Bhasker posted a hilarious Video Of Kareena Kapoor Khan

Swara Bhasker posted a funny video on Instagram from Veere Di Wedding...
Amit Mistry
20 mins ago
Bollywood actor Amit Mistry Dies At 47

Indian film and TV actor Amit Mistry dies of a heart attack...
Mohit Raina
33 mins ago
Indian Actor Mohit Raina Hospitalized After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Famous Indian TV actor Mohit Raina has also become the prey of...