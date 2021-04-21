Pakistan captain Babar Azam secures 2nd position in ICC T20I Rankings

Adsense 300×250

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has secured the second spot in ICC T20I rankings.

As per the latest updates from the ICC, Babar Azam with 844 points, overtaking Australia’s white-ball captain Aaron Finch.

Babar is now only behind England’s Dawid Malan who leads the chart of the rankings with 892 points.

Skipper becomes the highest runs scorer in his last tour of South Africa, he made 210 runs at an average of 52.50 in four innings. He also scored his T20 career’s first century.

Earlier, Babar Azam became the number one batsman in ODI cricket.

The 26-year-old now sits on top of the ODI batsman rankings of the ICC with 865 points and Virat Kohli is at the number 2 with 857 points.

Babar Azam had scored a total of 228 runs in the ODI series against South Africa. He is the fourth Pakistani batsman to receive the award.

Previously, Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad, and Mohammad Yousuf were ranked number one in the ICC ODI rankings.

Babar Azam is ranked third in the world T20 rankings and sixth in the Tests.

Opener Fakhr Zaman also joined the top 10 batsmen, finishing seventh.

National cricket team fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is ranked 11th among bowlers.