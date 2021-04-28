Adsense 970×250

Pakistan women team qualifies for 2022 Commonwealth Games

Web Desk

28th Apr, 2021. 12:12 pm
Pakistan, South Africa, England, Australia, India, New Zealand and a nation from the Caribbean have all qualified for the women’s event 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Women’s cricket will feature at the Games for the first time, and cricket for the second time, after a men’s ODI competition, which was staged in Kuala Lumpur in 1998, was won by South Africa.

Alongside the hosts England, the other nations to qualify were determined based on the T20I rankings on April 1, 2021.

The final place in the tournament will be allocated to the winners of a qualifying event to be held by January 31, 2022.

“Cricket is a sport that is synonymous with the Commonwealth and we are so excited to have it back in the Games for the first time since the men’s competition at Kuala Lumpur,” Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin said.

“The debut of women’s T20 cricket will be a historic moment for Commonwealth Sport and a wonderful showcase for women’s sport across the world.”

