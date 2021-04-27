PSL 2021: Guptill, Russell & Shakib to play in remaining PSL 6 matches

Adsense 300×250

Shakib-al-Hasan from Bangladesh, New Zealand’s opener Martin Guptill and one of the most sought after T20 players in the world West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell are set to feature in the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League 6 for Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings, and Quetta Gladiators respectively as their names were submitted as replacement picks in an online session held with the franchise representatives on Tuesday evening.

Australian top-order batter Usman Khawaja –Islamabad United and Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad –Multan Sultans were the other picks in the first round of the replacement pick process.

PCB had earlier announced the schedule of the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season Six.

According to the PCB, the HBL PSL 6 matches will resume on 1 June with the final scheduled for 20 June. Prior to the commencement of matches, a mandatory seven-day quarantine period for all participants will start from 22 May in one hotel and the following three days of training sessions.

PCB said that zero-tolerance approach towards all those who breach the Covid-19 SOPs, which are put in place for safeguarding the health and safety of all participants.

All matches will be played at National Stadium, Karachi. PCB said that evening matches will start at 8 pm; whereas in the case of double-headers, the first match will begin at 5 pm while the second match will start at 10 pm).

The following is the schedule of the 20 remaining matches, finalized in consultation with the franchises.

The teams submitted a total of 19 picks. Peshawar Zalmi, Gladiators and United opted to reserve one pick each and will be submitting these names at a later stage. The three teams can choose silver category players closer to or during the remainder of the tournament.

In the Diamond category, Kings nominated Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera and Afghanistan batter Najeebullah Zadran. South Africa batter Janneman Malan was nominated by United. Zalmi opted for West Indian all-rounder Fabian Allen while Qalandars opted for Australian quick James Faulkner.

In the Gold category, Qalandars nominated Australia’s Joe Burns, West Indian Rovman Powell was nominated by Zalmi and Multan Sultans submitted the name of Afghanistan’s keeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Windies pacer Fidel Edwards was nominated by Zalmi in the Silver round replacements followed by South Africa’s George Linde by Sultans, Litton Das by Kings and Australian batter Callum Ferguson by Qalandars.

Obed McCoy and Seekkugge Prasanna were nominated by Sultans and Lahore Qalandars respectively in the supplementary round picks.

Meanwhile, the teams would need to field a minimum of two and a maximum of four foreign players in their playing elevens for the June-leg of the HBL PSL 6.

PSL 6 foreign replacements:

Islamabad United – Usman Khawaja replaces Alex Hales, Janneman Malan replaces Lewis Gregory.

Karachi Kings – Martin Guptill replaces Colin Ingram, Thisara Perera replaces Mohammad Nabi, Najeebullah Zadran replaces Dan Christian, Litton Das replaces Joe Clarke

Lahore Qalandars – Shakib-al-Hasan replaces Rashid Khan, James Faulkner replaces David Wiese, Joe Burns replaces Samit Patel, Callum Fergusson replaces Tom Abell, Seekuge Prasana replaces Joe Denly

Multan Sultans – Mahmudullah Riyad replaces Chris Lynn, Rahmanullah Gurbaz replaces James Vince, George Linde replaces Adam Lyth, Obed McCoy replaces Carlos Brathwaite

Peshawar Zalmi – Fabian Allen replaces Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Rovman Powell replaces Liam Livingstone, Fidel Edwards replaces Saqib Mahmood

Quetta Gladiators – Andre Russell replaces Tom Banton

Schedule Of The Remaining PSL 6 matches:

1 June: Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (N)

2 June: Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (N)

3 June: Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (N)

4 June: Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (N)

5 June: Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (D); Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (N)

6 June: Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (N)

7 June: Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (N)

8 June 8: Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (N)

9 June: Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (N)

10 June: Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (N)

11 June: Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (N)

12 June: Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (D); Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (N)

13 June: Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (N)

14 June: Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (N)

16 June: Qualifier (1 v 2) (N)

17 June: Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) (N)

18 June: Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1) (N)

20 June: Final (N)