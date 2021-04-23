Resident Evil 4 'will be released on Oculus Quest 2 this year

Adsense 300×250

As promised, Oculus had to offer new details about the next VR remaster for Resident Evil 4. When it appears in Oculus Quest 2 later this year, you can resume the classic GameCube in the first person.

This means that many of the game systems have been modified to make them more suitable for VR. For example, you can move Leon by pushing the analog stick forward on the Quest 2 touch controllers or by taking advantage of the teleportation and room-scale features that the Armor developer added to the game.

Weapons and items will be physical objects in the game world that you can pick up. This means that if you want to go and tell him your weapon, you can grab him by Leon’s holster instead of jumping on the menu.

In addition to the changes in the game, Armature tried to keep the experience similar to the one that Resident Evil fans know and love. You will see the films in their original format, and the studio says it has faithfully recreated the animations and textures in Unreal Engine 4. Oculus and Armature have promised to share more details about the remastering soon.