Shaheen Afridi completes 50 Test wickets After Legend Wasim Akram

Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has on Thursday executed 50 Test wickets and has beaten the bowling legend Wasim Akram who has made the same wickets in the same number of matches previously.

Shaheen Afridi took his 50th Test match wicket in Pakistan’s ongoing match against Zimbabwe.

In an interesting move, both, Wasim Akram and the young bowler were 21 when they completed 50 scalps in Test cricket.

Shaheen’s 50th wicket was of Zimbabwe batsman Tendai Chisoro in the 52nd over of the first Test’s first innings.

In the first innings, Pakistan bowled out Zimbabwe for 176 runs after the hosts decided to bat first.

Moreover, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed four wickets each as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 176 in the first innings of the first Test on Day one at Harare Sports Club.

Earlier, the Lahore Qalandars team had appointed young pacer Shah Afridi as the vice-captain for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shaheen Afridi has been a part of the team Lahore since the third edition of the PSL and made himself the important player of the franchise.

Aaqib Javed, LQ’s director of Cricket, had said that Afridi in the face of Lahore Qalandars. His dedication towards Qalandars’ mindset is remarkable.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi is a world-class cricketer with exceptional bowling skills, his commitment, and dedication for the team is unmatched and he is keen to take the team to the next level,” said Aqib Javed.