Adsense 970×250

Shaheen Afridi completes 50 Test wickets After Legend Wasim Akram

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

29th Apr, 2021. 08:06 pm
Adsense 300×600
Shaheen Afridi
Adsense 300×250

Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has on Thursday executed 50 Test wickets and has beaten the bowling legend Wasim Akram who has made the same wickets in the same number of matches previously.

Shaheen Afridi took his 50th Test match wicket in Pakistan’s ongoing match against Zimbabwe.

In an interesting move, both, Wasim Akram and the young bowler were 21 when they completed 50 scalps in Test cricket.

Shaheen’s 50th wicket was of Zimbabwe batsman Tendai Chisoro in the 52nd over of the first Test’s first innings.

In the first innings, Pakistan bowled out Zimbabwe for 176 runs after the hosts decided to bat first.

Moreover, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed four wickets each as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 176 in the first innings of the first Test on Day one at Harare Sports Club.

Earlier, the Lahore Qalandars team had appointed young pacer Shah Afridi as the vice-captain for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shaheen Afridi has been a part of the team Lahore since the third edition of the PSL and made himself the important player of the franchise.

Aaqib Javed, LQ’s director of Cricket, had said that Afridi in the face of Lahore Qalandars. His dedication towards Qalandars’ mindset is remarkable.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi is a world-class cricketer with exceptional bowling skills, his commitment, and dedication for the team is unmatched and he is keen to take the team to the next level,” said Aqib Javed.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Arjun Kapoor
21 mins ago
Arjun Kapoor Details His Past Struggle With Obesity

Bollywood's charming actor Arjun Kapoor, who usually remains under headlines after he...
Yasra Rizvi
31 mins ago
Yasra Rizvi Disappointed To See Her Pregnancy More Newsworthy Than Her Directorial

One of the acclaimed and hardworking actresses of Pakistan's showbiz industry, Yasra...
Harare Test: Pakistan's Superb Bowling, Zimbabwe All Out At 176
35 mins ago
Harare Test: Pakistan’s Superb Bowling, Zimbabwe All Out At 176

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan, which proved...
Democrats Wielding Race As "Political Weapon": Republican Senator
50 mins ago
Democrats Wielding Race As “Political Weapon”: Republican Senator

Senator Tim Scott of the opposition Republican Party in the United States...
Bashir Memon PM Imran
52 mins ago
PM Imran Denies All Slanders By Bashir Memon, says “they are baseless”

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday issued his remarks regarding the...
It Is Time To Bring World's Longest War To Logical Conclusion: Biden
1 hour ago
It Is Time To Bring World’s Longest War To Logical Conclusion: Biden

US President Joe Biden outlined his plans for the country's development while...

Recent News

Arjun Kapoor
21 mins ago
Arjun Kapoor Details His Past Struggle With Obesity

Bollywood's charming actor Arjun Kapoor, who usually remains under headlines after he...
Yasra Rizvi
31 mins ago
Yasra Rizvi Disappointed To See Her Pregnancy More Newsworthy Than Her Directorial

One of the acclaimed and hardworking actresses of Pakistan's showbiz industry, Yasra...
Harare Test: Pakistan's Superb Bowling, Zimbabwe All Out At 176
35 mins ago
Harare Test: Pakistan’s Superb Bowling, Zimbabwe All Out At 176

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan, which proved...
International Garden Festival
41 mins ago
Beijing’s International Garden Festival showcases unique flower patterns

The International Garden Festival has kicked off in China at the Beijing...