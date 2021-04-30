Shane Bond not to renew Sydney Thunder coaching contract

Adsense 300×250

Shane Bond will not renew his contract with Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League to spend more time with his family.

The former New Zealand player has been in charge for three seasons and helped the team finish third last season.

“I really enjoyed my time with Thunder, but with so many uncertainties regarding travel restrictions these days and not knowing how it could be, I just didn’t want to miss another summer at home,” he said.

He said, “I haven’t been there in six years and my wife, Tracey, had to carry the pregnancy. I want to be there again before it gets to the point where my daughters are at the end of high school. My son has something important coming and cricket and I want to be there for that. “I will miss the Thunder team, everyone, from the players to the management. It is a great club to be a part of. I will miss everyone. It will be the most difficult thing.”